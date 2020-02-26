How hardwork and determination catapulted this Pakistani IT Expert to the heights of his career

(@imziishan)

“ When I got interested in the IT sector back in the 90’s, there were not many experts in the sector, the IT industry in Pakistan was still budding,” says Mustafa, with twinkle in his eyes as he remembers the struggle he had to go through in the initial.

Competing with global tech talents from around the world is a challenge in itself as the whole diaspora of tech experts revolves around a group of people with a niche technological skill. So, for someone who has studied solely in Pakistan, to compete and remain on top of the league against graduates from the more technologically advanced and reputable European and American Universities is always a major challenge that requires expertise, patience and loads of hard work. This Tech expert and former Director of IT in the Ministry of Finance, Ghulam Mustafa is one person who has against all odds made a significant name for himself in his line of expertise

The acclaimed Digital Transformation and Enterprise Cloud Architect, was so passionate about following his dreams that he Mustafa was accepted in one of Pakistan’s most prestigious Nathiagali Summer College where he represented the Prime Minister’s Office, for a program exclusively given by faculty and C-level audience from the Silicon Valley, Prestigious National Center for Physics, Quaid-e-Azam University. “ This is where my journey working as a tech professional for the government of Pakistan began,” he said.

After working in the building IT industry for several years and completing his certifications from CERN Geneva Ghulam had entered the workforce as an IT Consultant to the Pakistani Government, Starting with COMSATS and then for the office of the Prime Minister.

Thanks to his expertise in IT management, Mustafa was elected for the position of Director of IT in the Ministry of Finance of Pakistan. There, Mustafa was in charge of projects related to improving Financial Reporting and Auditing, aimed at automation of the Ministry and its affiliated departments, encompassing 500 offices throughout Pakistan. During his time at the Ministry of Finance, Mustafa established the very first indigenous SAP Competency Center for the Government of Pakistan. It should be noted that Mustafa’s knowledge and skills have been recognized by Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office and he was designated Prime Minister’s honorary IT consultant for two consecutive years.

But if his education and experience has taught him anything, is that tenacity and determination are key. Soon, Mustafa went on to become CIO for a large Pakistani Conglomerate, which later catapulted him into Global Positions such as Regional Director of Customer Care for Oracle Corporation, where he accomplished the above 70% GRS rate which was the highest in the region. Thus, this position and his success took him to various locations in numerous countries, mainly around South Asia, West Asia and Indonesia.

Finally, Mustafa’s abilities and record enabled him to fulfil his dream and be employed by the giants Oracle Corporation, who in 2015 endorsed him for the position of Director of Cloud Customer Success in ASEAN. However, since 2018, Mustafa’s title had changed into APAC Cloud Platform Sales Consultant and Enterprise Architect for wider APAC Role. Committed to his clients as well as prospective ones, Mustafa notes that a crucial part of his role is creating advanced Cloud-based solutions and catering both to the market’s needs as well as his clients’.

A big part of his role also entails educating and sharing his immense expertise through the Oracle Customer Awareness program. Performing as counselor and coach allowed him to deepen and base his expertise by defining novel approaches. You could say, that as much as Mustafa has to share with the world of IaaS and PaaS systems and applications, he is keen on learning and constantly self-developing. Furthermore, utilizing every device in his toolbox, Mustafa makes sure every opportunity that comes his way is one he uses for growth.

Through his day-to-day work at Oracle, and his illustrious 20-year career in both the public and private IT sector, he is able to offer some intriguing observations about the future of the Cloud industry. To acknowledge an outstanding contribution by Mr. Mustafa, to the advancement of the computing field, British Computer Society conferred the title of Fellow of the British Computer Society to him. 'Fellow of the British Computer Society (FBCS)' is the highest professional grade of British Computer Society - incorporated by Royal Charter.

With over 20 years in the IT field, backed up by one of the greatest Cloud corporations in the world today, we are sure to hear more of Cloud Evangelist Ghulam Mustafa and his further contributions to the field.