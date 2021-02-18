UrduPoint.com
Huawei Announces The Winners Of Huawei Developer Competition 2020 In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:17 PM

Huawei announces the Winners of Huawei Developer Competition 2020 in Pakistan

Today Huawei has announced the Pakistan winners of its 2020 edition of Huawei Developer Competition in the Middle East and Africa region, during a virtual awards event

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021) Today Huawei has announced the Pakistan winners of its 2020 edition of Huawei Developer Competition in the Middle East and Africa region, during a virtual awards event. The yearly contest has been held from September to December 2020 across twelve countries in the Middle East and Africa.

In Pakistan, a total of 269 Applications registered for the HDC and 66 Applications have completed the Integration out of which twenty winners have been selected across all categories.

Two Apps Easy Urdu Keyboard and Golootlo have received the Gold Award with a cash prize worth PKR 840,000/- each.

Seven Apps Mjunoon.tv, Tez Financial Services, Bike Stunt Trick Master, Modern Car Drive Parking 3D Game, Scary Teacher 3D and Advance English Dictionary have received the Silver Award with a cash prize of PKR 500,000/- each.

Eleven Apps Konnect by HBL, Learn English Speaking in Urdu, Askari Mobile App, FPS Sniper 3D Assassin: Offline Gun Shooting Games, Universal TV Remote Control, Speak and Translate Voice Translator & Interpreter, HOLY QURAN, Live Satellite View GPS Map Travel Navigation, HBL Mobile, QR Code Generator Free Wifi and Speech To Text Converter- Voice Typing App have received the Bronze Award with a cash prize of PKR 250,000/- each.

Huawei Developer Competition this year has seen submissions from developers of a wide range of fields. The contest's success can inspire more partners to develop their apps within HUAWEI AppGallery. As an integral part of Huawei's talent ecosystem construction, Huawei Developer Competition actively explores innovative talent development modes and plays a critical role in promoting partners technologies within HUAWEI AppGallery.

"Huawei would like to congratulate winners in Pakistan of the Huawei Developer Competition 2020.

The quality and innovation shown in these winning apps highlight how the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem enables local developers and partners to utilize our open, flexible and agile platform to create and customize apps that meet the users' needs in Pakistan. It also aims to provide a better and smoother experience for them," said Scott Huang, Huawei Consumer Business Group Country Manager – Pakistan.

Following Huawei’s vision on supporting developers through diverse initiatives, the Huawei Developer Competition has been created to incentivize existing or new developers in the region by awarding high-quality mobile applications built on Huawei Mobile Services platform. It also puts developers at the heart of innovation by enabling them to use Huawei Mobile Services' open capabilities to create new and unique experiences to benefit end-users in the region.

With more than 4,900 registrations across all countries, the Huawei Developer competition winners have been selected based on a comprehensive set of considerations. The main criteria of selection were based on the app's popularity within the market, the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core integration of the app, and the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Special Kit integration. Winners have been selected within three different categories: Gold, Silver, and Bronze, and rewards included various cash prizes and Huawei Cloud Services vouchers.

Moreover, Huawei has invested USD 1 billion in the “Shining-Star” program to continuously provide incentives for global developers, encourage developers to launch their apps to AppGallery and to integrate with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core. Up to now, more than 10,000 developers and partners around the world have received incentives from the “Shining-Star” Program for their innovative App.

