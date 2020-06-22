UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Pumps-up Its Y Series With The New HUAWEI Y6p And HUAWEI Y8p

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 01:08 PM

Huawei Pumps-up its Y Series with the new HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p

Two New Entrants of Huawei Y Series HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p Open for Pre-orders

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020) Huawei has embarked on a journey to channelize the youth with its latest Y Series offerings. The all new HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are at the heart of Huawei’s Y Series line-up for 2020 – drawing upon young consumers who love a technological edge in their smartphones. People can pre-order the HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p from Monday, 22 June onwards and avail the double-deposit offer. For HUAWEI Y6p, pre-order starts from paying PKR 800/- which equals PKR 1,600/-, while for HUAWEI Y8p, a deposit of PKR 1,500/- equals PKR 3,000/-.
This amazing line-up of the Y Series brings together the technological prowess of Huawei’s premium devices, and offer them at competitive price points. The HUAWEI Y6p carries an entry-level price tag of PKR 20,899/- while the HUAWEI Y8p goes for PKR 37,999/-. With these smartphones, Huawei is aiming to revolutionize the entry-level segment by bringing in a plethora of remarkable features packed in each device.
The feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p, with a 5,000 mAh battery empowers users for uninterrupted performance to achieve more with intensive use of their smartphones. It is a powerhouse that delivers great abilities for multi-tasking, enriched by a 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Its Triple Camera setup, with a 13MP main camera captures vivid images, even in low-light, while a 5MP Ultra Wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor allows for natural bokeh photos. Its 8MP Selfie camera on the front enables more expression of creativity and talents. HUAWEI Y6p features a 6.3-inch HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience, while the data is fully protected by a rear fingerprint sensor. HUAWEI SuperSound generates crisp audio, louder surround-sound and unmatched clarity, with features like FM radio & party mode.


On the other hand, the HUAWEI Y8p has pioneered a 48MP AI Triple Camera and a stunning display for the first time in an affordable entry-level device. Its camera setup on the back consists of 48MP main camera enabling spectacular imaging even in low-light, with a handheld night-mode, along with another 8MP Ultra Wide angle lens and a 2MP depth lens that creates bokeh effects. Its master AI can recognize up to 22 scenes to capture a perfect shot. Its 16MP AI camera on the front also enables striking brilliance in selfies. It delivers outstanding performance and experiences, with a Kirin 710F chipset and EMUI 10.1, along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of ROM. The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery for all day performance. It features a 6.3-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop OLED display, with an FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080). The In-Display Fingerprint sensor, promises total security of data. A 3D Curved Back design is truly inspiring, with availability in magical colors like Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black.
The Y6p and Y8p come with HUAWEI AppGallery pre-installed, to empower the users with access to many global and local apps. It is the third largest app marketplace in the world, taking full advantage of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and a variety of cross-platform apps. For more apps, people can use AppFinder and other third-party app stores too.

HUAWEI Y6p comes in three distinct colours – Phantom Purple, Emerald Green and Midnight Black – echoing the diversity of today’s vibrant youth priced at PKR 20,899/-. Meanwhile HUAWEI Y8p comes for PKR 37,999/- in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black.

Related Topics

Resolution World Mobile Young Emerald Price Pakistani Rupee June 2020 All From Love Huawei

Recent Stories

Russia Records 7,600 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 H ..

22 minutes ago

Five power pilferers booked in Sargodha

22 minutes ago

NIC to hold online webinar titled "Building a su ..

22 minutes ago

US State Department Offers Grants for Quality Digi ..

22 minutes ago

European stock markets slide at open

25 minutes ago

Indonesia Probing Alleged Breach of COVID-19 Test ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.