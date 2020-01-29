UrduPoint.com
Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided In Sukkar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 04:23 PM

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided in Sukkar

In its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Sukkar

During the raid, 19 illegal gateway devices, 7 laptops, mobile broadband devices along with other equipment were recovered.


During the raid, 19 illegal gateway devices, 7 laptops, mobile broadband devices along with other equipment were recovered.

Two persons were arrested and further investigations are underway.
This successful raid against the grey operators were made possible because of continuous monitoring, proactive and persistent efforts by PTA and cooperation of FIA in curbing grey traffic.

