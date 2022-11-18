UrduPoint.com

India Successfully Launches Country's First Privately Made Space Rocket

November 18, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) India on Friday conducted the successful launch of its first privately developed space rocket, Vikram-S, as part of the Prarambh mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

"Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished. Congratulations (Skyroot Aerospace)! Congratulations India!" the organization said on Twitter.

The rocket took off from ISRO's launch pad on the island of Sriharikota, reaching a peak attitude of 89 kilometers (55 miles), while the set target was 80 kilometers away.

As the company's chief operating officer, Naga Bharath Daka, noted, the Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital launch vehicle, and its launch will help test and approve most technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles.

The Vikram launch vehicles are named after the founder of the Indian space program, renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

