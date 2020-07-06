UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Launch Of Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite, First In 6 Years, Set For August - Source

Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:30 AM

Launch of Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite, First in 6 Years, Set For August - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The launch of Russia's next-generation Glonass-K navigation satellite from the Plesetsk space center, which has been postponed several times, is now planned for August, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The delivery of the satellite to the spaceport is set for July, its launch is set for August 6," the source said.

The Glonass-K satellite, the third Russian navigation satellite of the type, is planned to be launched using the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat upper-stage booster.

The satellite's launch has been postponed several times since March, amid production delays.

The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011, while the second one was launched in December 2014.

There are currently 27 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 23 of them are operational. In February, spokesperson of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.

Related Topics

Russia February March July August December From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

6 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

7 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

7 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

7 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.