Lockheed Martin Wins $1Bln Contract to Make Intercept Radars for 7 Allies - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $1 billion US Army modification contract to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles for seven allied nations, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $1,042,250,000 modification contract for ... all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles," the release said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department said the radars will be sent under the Foreign Military Sales program to Bahrain, Germany, Poland, Qatar, Romania, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Work on the contract will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Lufkin, Texas, with an estimated completion date of October 31, 2024, the Defense Department added.