UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lockheed Martin Wins $1Bln Contract To Make Intercept Radars For 7 Allies - Pentagon

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:34 AM

Lockheed Martin Wins $1Bln Contract to Make Intercept Radars for 7 Allies - Pentagon

Lockheed Martin has won a more than $1 billion US Army modification contract to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles for seven allied nations, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Lockheed Martin has won a more than $1 billion US Army modification contract to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles for seven allied nations, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $1,042,250,000 modification contract for ... all technical, planning, management, manufacturing, and testing efforts to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles," the release said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department said the radars will be sent under the Foreign Military Sales program to Bahrain, Germany, Poland, Qatar, Romania, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Work on the contract will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Grand Prairie, Texas; and Lufkin, Texas, with an estimated completion date of October 31, 2024, the Defense Department added.

Related Topics

Army Qatar Germany Grand Prairie Huntsville Lufkin Bahrain Poland South Korea Romania United Arab Emirates October All Billion

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

51 minutes ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

51 minutes ago

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

2 hours ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

2 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

2 hours ago

MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.