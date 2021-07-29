UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Russian ISS Module Nauka Successfully Docked To Station - Broadcast

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

New Russian ISS Module Nauka Successfully Docked to Station - Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian multifunctional laboratory module (MLM) Nauka docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, after 14 years of waiting on the Earth and eight days of orbital flight, according to the docking broadcast, which is being conducted by Roscosmos.

Nauka automatically docked at the docking port of another Russian ISS module, Zvezda.

It became the first Russian module sent to the ISS in 11 years. The previous one was the small research module Rassvet, which was sent to the station in 2010.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

National men’s cricket team arrives in Guyana fo ..

33 minutes ago

Etihad Rail completes excavation of GCC’s longes ..

46 minutes ago

ECP issues show cause notice to Imran Khan for not ..

60 minutes ago

Pakistan sets 31st August deadline for Coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

1 hour ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.