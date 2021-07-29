New Russian ISS Module Nauka Successfully Docked to Station - Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian multifunctional laboratory module (MLM) Nauka docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, after 14 years of waiting on the Earth and eight days of orbital flight, according to the docking broadcast, which is being conducted by Roscosmos.

Nauka automatically docked at the docking port of another Russian ISS module, Zvezda.

It became the first Russian module sent to the ISS in 11 years. The previous one was the small research module Rassvet, which was sent to the station in 2010.