Open Menu

OCAS Receives Over 38,000 Admission Applications For Bachelor's And Associate Degree Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 05:42 PM

OCAS receives over 38,000 admission Applications for Bachelor's and Associate Degree Programs

The Online College Admissions System (OCAS), a platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), has received over 38,000 applications for admission to Bachelor's and Associate Degree programs at government colleges in Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Sep , 2023) The Online College Admissions System (OCAS), a platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), has received over 38,000 applications for admission to Bachelor's and Associate Degree programs at government colleges in Punjab. Out of these, 33,159 applications are for Bachelor's programs, while over 5,120 applications have been received for Associate Degree Programs. Among the applicants, 23,695 are females, and 9,085 are males. Additionally, nearly 5,999 students have applied for Bachelor's in English, 3,970 in Computer Science, 3,868 in Information Technology, 2,565 in Chemistry, 1,625 in Zoology, 1,380 in Urdu, 1,374 in Islamic Studies, and so on.

This system has allowed students to submit their admission forms online, eliminating the need to physically travel to other cities for submission.

Students can also download the PDF version of the prospectus for government colleges for free from the online portal. Online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted at ocas.punjab.gov.pk. For more details or guidance regarding the admission process, students can call the helpline at 042-111-11-20-20.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood st ..

Sajal Aly's stunning photos mesmerize Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa

3 minutes ago
 Resilience Day evokes nations firm resolve against ..

Resilience Day evokes nations firm resolve against all crises, calamities: Speak ..

17 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generati ..

Over 1,800 AI global experts to demystify generative AI during Dubai Assembly fo ..

44 minutes ago
 Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tw ..

Zainab Abbas leaves India amid controversy over tweets

51 minutes ago
 Recovery continues unabated: Rupee gains Rs1.03 ag ..

Recovery continues unabated: Rupee gains Rs1.03 against Dollar

12 minutes ago
 Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on Wednes ..

Federal Committee on Agriculture to meet on Wednesday

12 minutes ago
Pakistan eyes another victory in Hyderabad

Pakistan eyes another victory in Hyderabad

12 minutes ago
 Speakers for urgent reforms to tackle Pakistan’s ..

Speakers for urgent reforms to tackle Pakistan’s population growth

12 minutes ago
 Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

2 hours ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

2 hours ago
 PM stresses national dialogue on governance, econo ..

PM stresses national dialogue on governance, economy & politics

12 minutes ago
 UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conf ..

UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but takes no act

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology