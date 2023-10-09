The Online College Admissions System (OCAS), a platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), has received over 38,000 applications for admission to Bachelor's and Associate Degree programs at government colleges in Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th Sep , 2023) The Online College Admissions System (OCAS), a platform developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED), has received over 38,000 applications for admission to Bachelor's and Associate Degree programs at government colleges in Punjab. Out of these, 33,159 applications are for Bachelor's programs, while over 5,120 applications have been received for Associate Degree Programs. Among the applicants, 23,695 are females, and 9,085 are males. Additionally, nearly 5,999 students have applied for Bachelor's in English, 3,970 in Computer Science, 3,868 in Information Technology, 2,565 in Chemistry, 1,625 in Zoology, 1,380 in Urdu, 1,374 in Islamic Studies, and so on.

This system has allowed students to submit their admission forms online, eliminating the need to physically travel to other cities for submission.

Students can also download the PDF version of the prospectus for government colleges for free from the online portal. Online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted at ocas.punjab.gov.pk. For more details or guidance regarding the admission process, students can call the helpline at 042-111-11-20-20.