OPPO Unravels Infinite Possibilities with its New Reno5 Pro Equipped with 5G Technology

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04rd March, 2021) With smartphones available with futuristic features, OPPO the smart device brand is taking innovation to a whole new level with its latest inventions showcased at MWC. The brand kickstarted the year of innovative technology with its Reno5 Pro 5G. The latest addition to the Reno5 series, Reno5 Pro is a stellar package with its Dimenslty 1000+ (5G), 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, AI Highlight Video, and 3D Borderless Sense Screen. Whether you are a frequent traveller or a gaming fanatic, these features will change your life.

Let’s take a glance at the features that have made Reno5 Pro the talk of the town.

Rapid 5G technology

The Reno5 Pro features MediaTek's latest flagship 5G-integrated SoC, the Dimensity 1000+, for top-of-class 5G capabilities. Built on the 7nm process, the octa-core SoC, with four ‘Big Core’ Arm Cortex-A77 cores operating up to 2.6GHz and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores, offers industry-leading performance and lower power consumption, achieving an outstanding AnTuTu benchmark score that is 79% higher than the previous generation. Thanks to the boost in raw speed that 5G offers – up to a staggering 10Gbps, ten times what even 4G LTE-A can deliver – gamers can expect faster downloads and streaming. The bigger impact will likely come from massively improved latency giving an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Camera-centric smartphone

As watching/making videos and playing video games is the most essential medium for people to express themselves, OPPO Reno5 Pro aims to unlock infinite possibilities for all gamers and videographers. Bringing this into reality, Reno5 Pro is equipped with a 64MP rear quad-cam matrix and a 32MP front camera. These are further enhanced by the OPPO Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System, an imaging system designed for superior portrait video effects.

Its AI Highlight Video is the first feature in the industry to automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and improve the video’s quality accordingly by applying OPPO’s industry-leading Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms. With Dual-view Video, users can use both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, providing two perspectives within the same frame in videos. These features aim to open new horizons for photographers/videographers allowing them to capture life at its best anywhere and at any time.

Long-lasting battery

With a larger 4350mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, Reno5 Pro can charge up to 70% of the battery in just 15 minutes, and up to 100% in as little as 30 minutes. Through the help of Super Power Saving Mode, Reno5 Pro can support WhatsApp text chatting for more than 1.5 hours with only a 5% battery. The users will never run out of battery in while recording videos. Users can also enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with OPPO Reno5 Pro.

A smooth display

The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch 3D curved Super AMOLED display, providing a smooth, rounded touch with borderless immersion. The 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate ensure a silky-smooth feel whether playing games or switching between apps.

With OPPO Reno5 Pro, the brand aims to give an integrated user experience to people who like to play games or want to capture special moments in life with an aesthetic smartphone that they can flaunt.

Available at a price of PKR 104,999, the smartphone is available in the market and online.

