Realme announced new variant of entry level king series c 2 at first-ever Realme Fan Meet in Karachi

Embracing the 5G era with Dare-to-Leap slogan realme organized a special Fan meet-up dinner

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019) Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, invited its real fans on a meet-up followed by a special dinner in Karachi.

At the meet, surrounded by realme fans, the brand also announced another variant addition to its entry-level series, the value king realme C2. The New variant of realme C2 comes 2GB + 16GB RAM ROM.

The phone will be available offline all across Pakistan by 25th June, 2019. The price will be Rs.17, 999 30 realme fans were invited for a meet and greet followed by a dinner. This Event is part of Realme’s global fan meet-up activity.

Chilling around in a spacious hall at Avari, Realme Fans expressed their opinions about the newly launched Realme 3 Pro and C2; reported their usage experience and told what they expect from the launch of the Realme Community.

The launch included famous local Karachi YouTube celebrities The Idiotz and KarchiVynz. They both elaborated upon their experience of using the device and its features from a content creator’s perspective and answered fan questions.

Talking to the real fans, He Shunzhi, Marketing Head of Realme Pakistan, said“Realme has set up a stage for young people to express themselves, show themselves and make personal breakthroughs.

Revamping brand Interpretation of "Dare to Leap" and leading innovation realme is now well prepared and positioned to embrace the 5G era and provide users with premium-quality 5G experience.

” “Meeting with our Realme Fans and learning what we can do to make their experience even better was a blast! Thank you all for your precious time and feedback, and we are looking forward to meeting you all again in the upcoming Realme Community Fan Meetups.” He further added Realme C2: Shine like a diamond with mega display and mega battery The 6.1” Dewdrop Full Screen on realme C2 gives users more immersive experience while watching videos or playing games.

Corning glass 3 enhances the screen toughness on the HD+ screen. The Diamond-cut design with 3-layer of paintings and pearl shining particles restores the changing effect from nature, like sky, starry night or waving water and is smudge free.

Realme C2 will be available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue. The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with a day usage assured without charging. The 2.0GHZ and octa core Helio P22 processor for realme C2 is capable of a long lasting battery endurance and powerful performance.

Realme C2 will support an expandable 256GB storage with triple Independent card slot. The well-customized AI dual rear camera (13MP+2 MP) are apt for more definite and natural photos with the Chroma Boost that can improve the HDR range and colors. Realme C2 will also be the first at this price to support an 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording.