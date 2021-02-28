Russia Launches First Arktika-M Satellite for Monitoring Arctic Climate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Russia launched its first Arktika-M satellite for monitoring the Arctic climate and environment on Sunday, using the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, according to a live broadcast by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The satellite was launched at 06:55 GMT.

The new satellite was constructed by the NPO Lavochkin aerospace company. Russia plans to launch the second Arktika-M satellite in 2023, and three more weather satellites from the series in 2024-2025. After that, five next-generation Arktika-MP satellites are planned to be launched.