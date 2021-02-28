UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Launches First Arktika-M Satellite For Monitoring Arctic Climate

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russia Launches First Arktika-M Satellite for Monitoring Arctic Climate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Russia launched its first Arktika-M satellite for monitoring the Arctic climate and environment on Sunday, using the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket, according to a live broadcast by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The satellite was launched at 06:55 GMT.

The new satellite was constructed by the NPO Lavochkin aerospace company. Russia plans to launch the second Arktika-M satellite in 2023, and three more weather satellites from the series in 2024-2025. After that, five next-generation Arktika-MP satellites are planned to be launched.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Company Sunday From NPO Satellites

Recent Stories

Oman supports Saudi statement on US report regardi ..

48 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercepts Houthi ballistic missi ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

11 hours ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.