Russia Launches Soyuz 2.1b Rocket With Military Spacecraft From Plesetsk -Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Russian Aerospace Forces launched on Thursday a Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket with military spacecraft from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On Thursday, November 25, at 4:00 a.m.

Moscow time (01:00 GMT), a combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz 2.1B medium-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense from ... the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk) in the Arkhangelsk region," the ministry said in a statement.