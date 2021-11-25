Russia Launches Soyuz 2.1b Rocket With Military Spacecraft From Plesetsk -Defense Ministry

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Russian Aerospace Forces launched on Thursday a Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket with military spacecraft from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On Thursday, November 25, at 4:00 a.m.
Moscow time (01:00 GMT), a combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz 2.1B medium-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense from ... the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk) in the Arkhangelsk region," the ministry said in a statement.