Russia to Be Able to Launch Progress Spaceships From Vostochny Cosmodrome Soon - Roscosmos

BAIKONUR COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Russia will be able to launch Progress cargo spaceships from the Vostochny Cosmodrome soon, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Sunday.

Currently, Russia has plans to modernize the Gagarin's Start launch site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, which will mean that Baikonur will have only one facility for launching the Progress spacecraft. Rogozin described such a situation as risky.

"We have the Vostochny Cosmodrome as a backup .

.. In the near future we will be able to launch Progress spaceships [from Vostochny], which will allow us to decrease the burden on [Baikonur's] Site 31 during the modernization of the Gagarin's Start," Rogozin said at a press conference.

He added that Roscosmos would soon get a project of modernizing the Gagarin's Start.

The Vostochny Cosmodrome, located in the Far Eastern Amur Region, was opened in 2016. Since then, four launches have been carried out from the cosmodrome.