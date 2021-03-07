UrduPoint.com
Russian, Guatemalan Universities to Create Joint Satellite Monitoring Center - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Mariano Galvez University of Guatemala and Russia's Southwest State University (SWSU) are launching a joint project on satellite monitoring, a spokesperson the Russian embassy in Guatemala told Sputnik.

"The project will serve to increase the interest of young Guatemalans in science and will allow them to explore the subject of space," Arseny Rebrov explained commenting on the creation of the joint Control and Monitoring Center for Satellites.

According to Rebrov, SWSU has provided Guatemala with special software to receive information from student satellites and nanosatellites.

The Russian university is also cooperating with other Latin American higher institutions on similar projects, Rebrov told Sputnik.

