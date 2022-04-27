Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers Revolutionary Camera Experiences, and is now available for Pre-Order

Create, capture, and share your best moments with pro-grade AI camera features on Galaxy S22 by pre-ordering yours through Samsung’s Online Shop and retail outlets nationwide

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has launched the Galaxy S22 flagship device that powers creativity and self-expression. Galaxy S22 introduces dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic. Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, Galaxy S22 is designed to be both beautiful and environmentally conscious.

Own the Night with Samsung’s Most Intelligent Camera Yet

Galaxy S22 is designed to deliver next-level camera experiences, so people can connect and share wherever they are. With the Galaxy S22 series’ revolutionary new Nightography features your camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colors that make your content pop, even in the dark. Galaxy S22 is built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, so you always get high quality shots. When you’re capturing videos with friends, the new Auto Framing feature detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus, so your camera captures everyone clearly. The device is powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimizes vibrations, so you get smooth, sharp footage even when you’re on the move.

Power and Performance that Keep up with Your Life

Galaxy S22 is equipped with the first-ever 4nm processor on a Galaxy smartphone. It powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing to date, delivering unrivaled performance for all your streaming and productivity needs. A lightning-fast processor demands power that can keep pace. Galaxy S22 is built with a robust 3700mAh all-day battery and 25W fast charging that never slows you down. It also comes equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, designed for the best in gaming and watching.

The Galaxy S22’s premium 6.1-inch display is built with intelligent Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts the display to the lighting around you and enhances the color contrast, so you can enjoy the best possible view of your content. Plus, hardware performance enhancements have improved display brightness – S22 has a peak brightness of 1,300nits.

Design to Perfection and Built to Last

Galaxy S22 features the S series’ iconic Contour-Cut design that blends the camera seamlessly into the housing. To create a sleeker and more refined look, Samsung built this device with a distinctive flat display, complete with a luxurious glass and haze finish. The result is a balanced, unified design that’s modern, fashionable, and sleek. Furthermore, the Galaxy S22 Series presents Samsung’s most durable mobile devices yet. It is the first S series models made with Armor Aluminum – Samsung’s strongest aluminum frame, and the first smartphone series to feature new Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+. The S22 series devices are equipped with this tough glass on the front and back, so you can worry less about accidental drops.

Pre-Booking Offer

Galaxy S22 is available for pre-order on Samsung’s online shop and retail outlets nationwide. The device will be available in the following colors and memory option:

Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold in 256GB model with 8GB RAM

The pre-order offer includes free Buds2 as well as Samsung Care+ offer.

For more information about Galaxy S22, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/pk/