- Home
- Technology
- News
- Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Rights and Diverse Conte ..
Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination For Sports Fans With Multi-Year Rights And Diverse Content Lineup!
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 06:53 PM
In a groundbreaking move, tapmad, Pakistan’s leading OTT platform has further solidified its position as the home of sports, securing multi-year rights deal with Sony and various other content rights aggregators for a myriad of thrilling sports events, cricket boards, and top-notch football streams
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 Feb, 2024) In a groundbreaking move, tapmad, Pakistan’s leading OTT platform has further solidified its position as the home of sports, securing multi-year rights deal with Sony and various other content rights aggregators for a myriad of thrilling sports events, cricket boards, and top-notch football streams. The streaming service is set to redefine the sports and entertainment landscape, offering an unparalleled and an enticing experience to viewers all over Pakistan. Having said that, stated below are some of the multi-year rights that tapmad has successfully secured:
Cricket Series
- All Australia home series from 2024 till 2030
- All England home series from 2024 till 2028
- All Sri Lanka home series from 2024 till 2027
- All Afghanistan home series from 2024 till 2027
- All India home series from 2024 till 2028
- PSL (Pakistan Super League) - Season 9 & 10
- IPL (Indian Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027
- Bangladesh Premier League For the year 2024
- WPL (Women Premier League) – from 2024 till 2027
- The Hundred from 2024 till 2028
- Vitality Blast from 2024 till 2028
Football
- EPL (English Premier League) for 2024/25
- Seria A for the year 2023/24
- Bundesliga from 2024 till 2026/27
- UEFA Europa League from 2024 till 2026/27
- UEFA Champions League from 2024 till 2026/27
- FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup) – for the year 2024
- UEFA Euros from 2024 till 2026/27
- UEFA Nations League from 2024 till 2026/27
Others
- US Open from 2024 till 2026
- Australia open from 2024 till 2026
- French Open for the year 2024
- Laver Cup for the year 2024
- All UFC fights from 2024 till 2029
This move highlights tapmad’s commitment to its subscribers as the go-to hub for sports fans, offering an exclusive, ad-free, and HD content experience.
As sports streaming continues to evolve, tapmad stands out as a trailblazer, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless experience where the viewers come first. Whether you're a cricket devotee, a football fanatic, or an entertainment enthusiast, tapmad’s diverse content lineup guarantees an entertaining and engaging immersion for subscribers.
tapmad also offers its users an ultimate entertainment extravaganza, delivering an unmatched selection of over 200 action-packed movies, blockbuster hits, live channels, and kids' favorites. From high-octane action flicks to family-friendly adventures, tapmad caters to every preference and age group across all genres.
With this bold expansion, tapmad viewers are guaranteed content packed years of streaming.
For more information and to explore tapmad’s diverse content, visit tapmad’s official website: https://www.tapmad.com/
#HojaoADfree
Recent Stories
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets
Shopkeepers fined
Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T20
Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation
No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal
HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
PESCO notifies power suspension
More Stories From Technology
-
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!1 day ago
-
The Midrange Marvel: Grab the realme C67 for Just PKR 47,9995 days ago
-
Crystal Clear Innovation with the Haier C900 LED TV Series13 days ago
-
Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Commercial WiFi Routers ..13 days ago
-
PITB, QAED & British Council Spearhead Educational Excellence with 'EaSTE Module 4' Launch14 days ago
-
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers14 days ago
-
Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'15 days ago
-
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series19 days ago
-
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaboration with PPRA19 days ago
-
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series19 days ago
-
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality20 days ago
-
The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place20 days ago