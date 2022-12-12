UrduPoint.com

TECNO Inaugurates Amazing Discount Deals In Collaboration With Daraz 12:12 Year-End Sale

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 01:42 PM

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year-End Sale

Like every year, Daraz has brought one of the most awaited sales of the year back, Daraz 12:12 year-end sale

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022) Like every year, Daraz has brought one of the most awaited sales of the year back, Daraz 12:12 year-end sale. TECNO has collaborated with Daraz on this sale, and hence you will find its devices offered terrific discounts and offers on the platform. Ensure you do not miss this opportunity to grab your favorite TECNO handset.

TECNO has offered its star product, the Camon 18 Premier, during this Daraz 12:12 year-end sale at a discounted price of PKR 50,399 instead of PKR 59,999. Daraz 12:12 year-end sale will commence on December 12th and finish on December 23rd, so hurry up before the stock lasts!

The Camon 18 Premier will be available at a fantastic price during the Daraz 12:12 sale. This phone offers one of the best camera experience for videography and photography. Vloggers have greatly appreciated this phone due to its many unique features for stable video shooting and recording. Photographers will be pleased to know that the Camon 18 Premier is loaded with a 64MP primary lens for crisp and clear pictures with gimbal technology.

Moreover, a 32 MP front-facing camera allows you to take amazing selfies and capture memories. The phone offers a silky smooth experience due to its powerful 8GB ram + 256GB storage, along with 120HZ refresh rate and MediaTek Helio G96 powerful processor.

The CEO of TECNO Pakistan, Kelvin Zeng, had exciting remarks about this sale. He said, “This collaboration between TECNO and Daraz offers amazing discounts on TECNO devices. These discounts are a token of appreciation and our way of giving back to our loyal customers!”

To add more excitement to the sale this time, TECNO has brought an amazing deal to buy Hi Pods for PKR 1/- during this sale. Sounds Interesting, right? You can purchase these Hi Pods for PKR 1 only; however, with an overwhelming response to this offer, there will be a lucky draw. At the end of the sale, five lucky winners will be chosen from the lucky draw and given the Hi Pods for PKR 1/-. Money will be refunded to others through a Daraz voucher! So, hurry up before the stock gets sold out! You do not want to miss this sale and its amazing discounts!

