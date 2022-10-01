UrduPoint.com

TECNO Launched The First-Ever Color Changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 04:22 PM

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile - the leading smartphone manufacturer announces the launch of its newest multi-color-changing smartphone CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 OCT, 2022) TECNO Mobile - the leading smartphone manufacturer announces the launch of its newest multi-color-changing smartphone CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan. To catch the buzz over TECNO's new device, tech lovers and design enthusiasts have flocked to both online and offline shops. TECNO stirs the market by storm with the industry’s first 64MP camera features equipped with RGBW + (G+P) technology for even better photography results. The award-winning Slimmest Bezel design is promising enough to enthrall its audience in Pakistan.

Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition is inspired by the famous Dutch Painter, Piet Mondrian’s abstract paintings. For its amazing design and style, the device has also received a Silver Award and a MUSE DESIGN AWARD. The CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian features Polychromatic isomer technology keeping loyal to its "Industry's First" and "Segment First" ideologies. The monochrome rear panel of a device can now reliably display various changing colors in the sunlight, creating a vivid "light chasing" effect.

Camon 19 Mondrian is the fusion of innovation and technology.

TECNO ranks among the top smartphone brands in Pakistan, according to Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, who commented on the successful launch of the camera-focused CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian. “With the most recent release of CAMON 19 Mondrian, we hope to continue raising the bar for technology and aesthetics by providing pro-level photographic features in a smartphone at a competitive cost and providing a light-chasing encounter with these color-changing features of Mondrian to satisfy the evolving customer demands.”

Camon 19 Pro Mondrian will be available all across Pakistan in the offline market. You can buy this amazing handset online through Daraz with a complimentary TECNO branding bag at the price of Rs 51,999. Visit the official Facebook account for more news and updates.

