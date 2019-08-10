UrduPoint.com
Telenor Infinity Smartphones And Yellostone Announce Mega Azadi Deal

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 06:09 PM

Telenor Infinity Smartphones and Yellostone announce Mega Azadi Deal

Telenor Infinity Smartphones and Yellostone announce Mega Azadi Deal on this Independence Day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th August, 2019) Telenor Infinity Smartphones and Yellostone announce Mega Azadi Deal on this Independence Day. This deal features a discounted price on three of their latest Infinity 5th Generation 4G smartphones, powered by latest android operating system;

Android GO edition in Infinity i5, and Android Pie in Infinity e5 and Infinity e5 Pro.

All three phones are capable of running 4G and have large displays with incredible cameras. e5 Pro has a triple camera with 6.

1”HD water drop screen.

The phones feature powerful batteries and give great performance with their fast processors. These smartphones are manufactured by Condor which is an Algerian company that ensures quality in all of their products and makes no compromise. Yellostone is the exclusive distribution partner of Telenor Infinity Smartphones in Pakistan, dealing across Pakistan. So now have a very happy Independence Day and Eid and enjoy these amazing Telenor Infinity Smartphones at such remarkable prices!

