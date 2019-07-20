UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Sleek & Stylish Vivo S1 Is Now Up For Pre-Orders In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

The Sleek & Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Up for Pre-Orders in Pakistan

The Vivo S1, first smartphone from the new S series which is made for the young and the stylish — is now up for pre-orders in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019) The Vivo S1, first smartphone from the new S series which is made for the young and the stylish — is now up for pre-orders in Pakistan. It’s made for those for whom style isn’t just a part of their life, it’s their soul; made for the stylish young people who don’t follow trends, they start trends.

Combined with the 3 elements of Stylish Appearance, Superb Camera and Super Experience, Vivo S1 is the first generation of Vivo’s stylish and smart S Series.

What Makes S1, the Super Smartphone?

S1 features a Super AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display with high screen-to-body ratio. It has a perfect symmetry that provides a fantastic visual experience with vibrant colors.

Vivo has been leading the industry in bringing a better unlocking experience for consumers. With just a single touch on your S1 display, the screen can be unlocked swiftly — thanks to the In-Display Fingerprint Technology.

With further breakthrough in the design and craftsmanship, S1 adopts a diamond pattern design and seamless transition from blue to purple. Surrounded by black, the gleaming diamond pattern just resembles all the shining stars in the night sky.

The 32MP resolution allows you to take selfies with high clarity and precise details, while the AI Triple Camera setup on the back gives a taste of professional photography with super wide-angle shots.

S1 runs on an octa-core processor with a 12nm design and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. It is also equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage to boost the fast and smooth performance of multiple apps and mobile games.

To power a resourceful smartphone like this, there is a 4,500mAh battery, which comes with Vivo's own 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.

S1 also comes with Funtouch OS 9.0 which brings an all new UI design, dark mode, customizable icons and much more.Vivo’s AI has made another leap forward, with a more powerful Jovi that understands your needs better than ever.

Pre-order Campaign:
The Vivo S1 is now up for pre-orders at all major mobile phone markets across Pakistan, customers can visit their nearest shop to book their phone and get exclusive Vivo gifts. The phone will be officially launched on 25th of July, 2019 and the price and availability information will be revealed at that time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Technology Mobile Visit Young Price July 2019 Market National University All From Industry

Recent Stories

Preparedness, awareness key in disaster prone area ..

28 minutes ago

Custom, excise duty collections record double-digi ..

31 minutes ago

Textile exports droops 1.42% in FY 2017-18:PBS

25 minutes ago

With regard to Pakistan being turning increasingly ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah &#039;Guest of Honour&#039; at Guadalajara ..

31 minutes ago

France, Germany Alarmed by Seizure of UK-Flagged T ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.