Thriving with Dare-to-Leap belief, realme held 2020 Brand Conference at IFA

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020) realme，the world’s fastest growing brand, today held its ‘2020 Brand Conference’ at IFA. With its first attendance at IFA, realme looked back the 2-year amazing growth and its great efforts to achieve “Dare to Expand” and “Dare to Thrive”. And, realme also shared its upcoming brand strategy and product planning for future global deployment.

Sky Li, Founder and CEO of realme, said:“ As an international enterprise, realme insists on bringing high-quality products with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design and creating the trendsetting smart life.”

Dare to expand: realme provides all-range smartphone + AIoT products for the young

realme insists on building high-quality smartphone and AIoT products with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design for the young at a more affordable price. With the strategy of ‘Smartphone + AIoT’, realme has launched a full-set of product portfolio covering each price segment, from entry-level to flagship in 2 years. And realme will keep applying high-end technology into more price segments for leap-forward performance.

⦁ For the 4G products, realme is committed to popularizing advanced tech, for example, realme was the first to adopt the pop-up camera at $200 price segment, and debuted the world’s first 64MP Quad Camera. With the launch of realme 7 Series, realme again became the first to apply 65W SuperDart Charge into the medium smartphone.

Since 2020, realme is positioned to be a Popularizer of 5G and launches a series of leap forward 5G smartphone. In 2-3 years, realme plans to upgrade 5G product planning and make 5G deployment globally, being a Popularizer of 5G:

⦁ realme V Series is mainly for solving low battery anxiety in the 5G era with flash charging and mega battery, enabling better 5G experience. realme V5 was launched in China in August with 5000mAh mega battery and 30W Dart Charge. Launched in September, realme V3 is designed to popularize 5G by making itself priced at $150 segment ;

⦁ realme X Series is positioned as a lighter and thinner 5G flagship with powerful performance. It will adopt cutting-edge technology and craftsmanship to bring industry-leading trendsetting design and bring a unique experience for the young. Recently, realme X7 and X7 Pro were launched as the 1st choice among 5G flagship with 120Hz AMOLED screen and 65W SuperDart charge.

Apart from the smartphone, realme also provides high-end AIoT products for the young and launch the product strategy of “1+4+N” to create trendsetting smart life:

⦁ 1 Core: realme takes smartphone as the core of realme AIoT ecosystem to connect, manage and control all AIoT product with realme Link App;

⦁ 4 Smart Hubs: realme makes Smart TV, Smart Speaker, Smart Watch and Smart Earphone as the top 4 smart hubs to help consumers manage and control more AIOT products together with smartphones;

⦁ N AIOT products: The ‘N’ here represents realme’s commitment to bring a plethora of new AIOT and peripheral product, and trendsetting lifestyle products for our fans.

realme aims to build a trendsetting community for the young.

To build trendsetting smart life, realme focuses on “1+4+N” product strategy to launch over 50 AIoT products in 2020 and 100 in 2021 to make AIoT become a part of our lives in a more easy and affordable way. What’s more, in 2020 Q4, realme will launch more amazing AIoT products to improve its smart trendsetting AIoT ecosystem, including its first 55” TV with wide color gamut, wireless and TWS ANC earphone to popularize ANC tech, medium and high-end smartphone, and smart camera and smart bulb.

With the belief of ‘Dare to Leap’, realme is young and fearless and never satisfied with what had been achieved in smartphone industry. With all the efforts, realme made remarkable achievements in just 2 years and has been rated as the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand for four consecutive quarters, ranking the seventh firmly in the world. At present, realme wins over 45 million users enters into 61 markets worldwide, and becomes TOP 4 in Australia, TOP 5 in Singapore, and TOP 4 in SEA. Taking the IFA as a start, realme announced to take Europe as its core strategic market and officially march into Latin America.

The 2-year journey witness realme’s continuous remarkable achievements with a range of smartphone and AIoT products with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design. In the future, realme will keep breaking industry boundaries and surpassing itself to be better than better. Upholding the commitment to bring premium product beyond expectation for the young, realme plans to achieve over 100 million smartphone sales volume annually, and firmly holds the position of a mainstream brand. For realme, the best score is always on the way!