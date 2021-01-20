Trump Says Creating Space Force One of Major Achievements of His Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump in his final address in office on Wednesday hailed his administration's creation of the Space Force as one of the greatest achievements of his presidency.

"What we've done has been amazing by any standard. We rebuilt the United States military, we created a new force, called the Space Force - that in itself would be a major achievement for a regular administration. We were not a regular administration," Trump said.