US Sues Facebook For Allegedly Discriminating Against American Workers - Justice Dept.

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Sues Facebook for Allegedly Discriminating Against American Workers - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The US Justice Department sued Facebook on Thursday for allegedly discriminating against American workers during the hiring process for thousands of positions filled by temporary visa holders.

"The lawsuit alleges that Facebook refused to recruit, consider, or hire qualified and available US workers for over 2,600 positions that Facebook, instead, reserved for temporary visa holders it sponsored for permanent work authorization (or "green cards") in connection with the permanent labor certification process," the Justice Department said in a statement accompanying the lawsuit.

The release also alluded to a broader practice that is readily described by American technology workers: A foreign worker not only requires less pay, a worker on company sponsored H-1B visa cannot change jobs, thereby allowing a company to avoid turnover common in the tech industry.

"Temporary visa holders often have limited job mobility and thus are likely to remain with their company until they can adjust status, which for some can be decades," the release said. "Our message to all employers - including those in the technology sector - is clear: you cannot illegally prefer to recruit, consider, or hire temporary visa holders over US workers."

Facebook told The New York Times the company is cooperating with the Justice Department but disputes the allegations.

