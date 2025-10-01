Vivo V60 Now Available Across Pakistan: Crafted For Stunning Wedding Portraits
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 12:33 PM
Lahore (اُردو پوائنٹ اخبارتازہ ترین۔ 01 اکتوبر2025ء) vivo today announces the first sales of the all-new vivo V60, now officially available in stores and online. Engineered for users who seek intelligent portrait imaging, sleek design, and effortless performance, the V60 is a refined daily companion that brings together style and substance. The smartphone is available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage variants, priced at Rs. 149,999 and Rs. 159,999 respectively.
Co-engineered with ZEISS, the V60 is a creative powerhouse for users who want standout portrait photography. The 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera captures crisp, emotionally rich portraits even from a distance, and performs reliably in low light or under stage lighting. The new 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait preserves natural skin tones and fine details under bright spotlights, making it ideal for stage performances, roadshows, and concerts. With five professional focal lengths, including the 85 mm Portrait, users have the flexibility to shoot weddings, events, or everyday moments. Heading somewhere scenic? Landscape Portrait adds balance between subject and background, ideal for travel or scenic shots.
The V60 offers a complete imaging setup: a 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera The upgraded Aura Light Portrait improves low-light shots, while Ultra-Clear 4K Video on both front and rear cameras keeps your videos sharp. Film Camera Mode adds vintage filters that lets you go with the vibes.
Designed for those who value form as much as function, the vivo V60 combines sleek design with everyday practicality. Its Equal-Depth Quad Curved Screen features extremely narrow bezels and a 41° curvature on all four corners, delivering an immersive viewing experience that’s comfortable to hold—ideal for streaming, gaming, or editing on the go. Despite all its power, the V60 stays ultra-slim, sliding easily into your pocket and fitting naturally into your day.
On the back, the minimalist star trail camera design which takes up less than 9% of the rear panel, offering a clean, modern finish.
The V60 comes in two distinct, nature-inspired colors to match different styles: Mist Gray for a clean and classic look, Desert Gold for a warm and adventurous tone. Each shade reflects your personality while adding a refined touch to your everyday carry.
With ultra-tough Diamond Shield Glass and a reinforced Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, it's the most drop-resistant V Series phone yet. From spills to submersions in up to 1.5 meters of water, this phone stays resilient with IP68 and IP69 Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance[1]. Even when water or dust tries to sneak in, One-Tap Water Ejection and Dust Removal push it back out using smart, high-frequency sound waves.
Fueling it all is a massive 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery offering up to 22 hours of streaming or 10 hours of gaming on a single charge. 90W FlashCharge powers up quickly, while smart battery features help maintain battery health for up to four years. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, 12 GB + 12 GB Extended RAM, ensure fast, responsive multitasking and gaming.
The vivo V60 is your everyday essential, combining professional portrait photography, refined design, and intelligent features in one reliable device. vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the V60, a 15 - day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan.
As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.
