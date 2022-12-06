vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

Vivo announces the launch of its latest Y22 smartphone in Pakistan — promising a whole new experience of style and innovative technology

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022) vivo announces the launch of its latest Y22 smartphone in Pakistan — promising a whole new experience of style and innovative technology. The Y22 offers a flagship experience to its users at an affordable price — making the smartphone a true embodiment of vivo’s Y Series that has been receiving the love and support of Pakistani consumers for its trendy design and powerful performance.

As a smartphone offering an unprecedented experience, vivo Y22 offers the best-in-class features. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor that makes the smartphone work efficiently and smoothly in all circumstances.

Along with a powerful processor, the Y22 is backed by a 5000mAh battery along with the 18W FastCharge. A unique combination of performance and power go hand-in-hand to provide the users with a unique experience. The smartphone also offers 4GB RAM with the upgraded Extended RAM feature along with 64GB ROM that supports memory expansion of up to 1TB.

vivo Y22 is an all-rounder device that in addition to powerful performance also offers industry-leading camera technology. The device features a powerful 50MP rear camera which has the capability to take detail-oriented, beautiful and crystal-clear photographs and videos.

For photographers and camera enthusiasts, the Y22 offers numerous high-end features with its camera. Some notable features like the Video Face Beauty and the Multi-Style Portrait along with the Super Night Camera offer users the chance to be highly creative with their style.

Moreover, the Y22 comes with a unique frosted anti-glare (AG) surface that offers a comfortable hold and enhances the overall look of the device. The smartphone brings the flat frame design along with the 2.

5D Curvature that adds grace to the appearance of the device — making it an eye candy.

The design of Y22 is also meant to enhance the user experience by implementing the Side Fingerprint Scanner along with the Face Wake feature. These two features make it possible for users to unlock their phones at a lightning-fast speed.

Furthermore, vivo Y22 provides its users with commendable features such as the Multi-Turbo 5.5 in addition to the Ultra Game Mode that elevates the unique Y series gaming experience. Both features are meant to maximize the gaming experience on the device. The Multi-Turbo 5.5 can automatically distribute computing power to solve the lagging problem caused by multiple apps running in the background. On the other hand, the Ultra Game Mode offers multiple options like Do Not Disturb, Brightness Lock, and Game Picture-in-Picture while the user indulges in the game.

The Y22 is available in two trendy color variants: the Starlit Blue which offers a glitter finish that visually looks like stars illuminating the serene universe and the Metaverse Green which is inspired by the futuristic Metaverse and crafted through advanced surface texturing techniques. Moreover, Nano-scale, colour-changing electroplating is also applied to highlight diamond patterns of different forms and sizes in the design.

Pricing & Availability:

vivo Y22 is available across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 47,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for vivo Y22 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y22 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).