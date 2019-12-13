UrduPoint.com
City Receives Light Rain In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

The city received light rain on Friday which decreased temperature

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : The city received light rain on Friday which decreased temperature.

According to the local Met Office, the temperature was recorded 13 degrees centigrade and humidity was 99 per cent in the city.

The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather for Saturday.

