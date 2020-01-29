Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist/fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist/fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 18.4 degree centigrade and 6.0 degree centigrade, respectively.

The humidity was recorded 100 per cent at 8 am and 57 per cent at 5 pm.