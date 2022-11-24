Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain districts of Punjab during morning hours. According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain cold and dry in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Fog prevailed over northeast Punjab.

The lowest temperatures (C) recorded were Leh -09, Skardu -08, Astore -05, Gupis -04, Baramulla, Hunza, Kalat -03, Pulwama, Kalam, Gilgit -02, Srinagar, Quetta, Ziarat, Shopian and Anantnag -01.