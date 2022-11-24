UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely to develop over plain districts of Punjab during morning hours. According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The weather will remain cold and dry in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Fog prevailed over northeast Punjab.

The lowest temperatures (C) recorded were Leh -09, Skardu -08, Astore -05, Gupis -04, Baramulla, Hunza, Kalat -03, Pulwama, Kalam, Gilgit -02, Srinagar, Quetta, Ziarat, Shopian and Anantnag -01.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu Ziarat

Recent Stories

World Antimicrobial Awareness Seminar organized at ..

World Antimicrobial Awareness Seminar organized at Khyber Medical University

33 seconds ago
 8 killed, 1108 injured in 1060 RTCs in Punjab

8 killed, 1108 injured in 1060 RTCs in Punjab

36 seconds ago
 'Flexibility in syllabus, training for teachers is ..

'Flexibility in syllabus, training for teachers is must for development

37 seconds ago
 Development of Balochistan top priority of govt: A ..

Development of Balochistan top priority of govt: Ahsan Iqbal

39 seconds ago
 Ford Recalls Almost 519,000 Cars in US Over Possib ..

Ford Recalls Almost 519,000 Cars in US Over Possible Fuel Injector Problems

3 minutes ago
 Opposition leader appreciates President for signi ..

Opposition leader appreciates President for signing summary of top appointments ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.