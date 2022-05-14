UrduPoint.com

DC For Immediate Steps In Heatwave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia Saturday directed assistant commissioners to keep clean and cold drinking water in educational institutions, bazaars and other public places due to heatwave

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia Saturday directed assistant commissioners to keep clean and cold drinking water in educational institutions, bazaars and other public places due to heatwave.

He said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued a heatwave in the district during the next week.

He was addressing an emergency meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee convened following the PDMA alert.

The DC said day temperature of Sargodha was expected to be 7-9 degrees celsius higher than normal during the next week.

He also directed the CEO health to issue an alert to government medical centers to ensure 24-hour availability of medicines, doctors and medical staff.

DC Asghar Joyia also issued orders for immediate ban on taking bath in canals and rivers across the district.

He directed the livestock officers to take immediate steps to ensure water supply to cattle.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said people should take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel in hot weather and use vegetables, water and juices.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, CEO Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya, In-charge Rescue 1122 Mazhar Shah besides assistantcommissioners through video link.

