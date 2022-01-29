UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Two marriage halls sealed over violations

Two marriage halls sealed over violations

35 seconds ago
 100 bottles of liquor recovered

100 bottles of liquor recovered

37 seconds ago
 Eight educational institutions in City closed for ..

Eight educational institutions in City closed for week due to coronavirus

38 seconds ago
 Hong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown ..

Hong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown tribute

40 seconds ago
 Decades-long deep Pak-China relationship grows str ..

Decades-long deep Pak-China relationship grows stronger: PM

19 minutes ago
 Australian Gov't to Allocate $35 Mln to Protect Ko ..

Australian Gov't to Allocate $35 Mln to Protect Koalas, Restore Their Habitats

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>