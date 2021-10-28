Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:16 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recordedat 4.0 degrees centigrade and -03.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.