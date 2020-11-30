UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:58 PM

Dry weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 26 centigrade and the lowest minimum 11 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

28 seconds ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

38 seconds ago

Growers advised to use modern technology for wheat ..

40 seconds ago

SC dismisses NH&MP appeal against high court verdi ..

41 seconds ago

KP, AJK, Islamabad, GB reached semi-finals in Juni ..

43 seconds ago

Three drug peddlers arrested, drug, liqour recover ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.