Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 35 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively, on Thursday.