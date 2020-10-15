UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Forecast In City Lahore

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:06 PM

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Meteorological department has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 35 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively, on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

41 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

56 minutes ago

PTI legislators move resolution in Sindh Assembly ..

5 minutes ago

Profession guiding seminar held in GSSC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.