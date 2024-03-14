Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While cold weather will prevail in the northern parts of the country.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. While dry weather remained in other parts of the country.
The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 30mm, Dir (upper 28 and lower 04), Pattan 17, Kakul 14, Drosh 06, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 04, Chitral 03, Bacha Khan A/p 01, Kashmir: Kotli 27, Garhi Dupatta 22, Rawalakot 21, Muzaffarabad (Airport 17 & City 14), Punjab: Murree 11, Mangla 09, Hafizabad, Chakwal, Gujranwala 06, Jhelum, Gujrat 05, Islamabad (City 06, A/p 04), Sialkot (A/p 06, City 05), Mandi Bahauddin 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01mm.
The snowfall recorded was Kalam, MalamJabba 02 inches.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalam -07C, Malamjabba, Kalat -02, Gupis and Bagrote 00C.
