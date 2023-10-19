Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.Meanwhile cold weather is expected in northern parts during night and morning hours. Rain wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in south Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.Meanwhile cold weather is expected in northern parts during night and morning hours. Rain wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in south Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in south Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Lasbella 14mm, Panjgur 07, Khuzdar 02, Dalbandin 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 02 and Gilgit 01mm.The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -02 C and Kalam -01 C.