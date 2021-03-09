UrduPoint.com
Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:14 PM

The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 30.6 degree centigrade and 15.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded as 84 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 28 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 06:29 a.m. and set at 18:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

