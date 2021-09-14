Hot and dry weather likely in most plain areas of country

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in lower Sindh, Pothohar region, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

As per the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating southern parts of the country. A weak westerly wave was also present over north western parts of the country.

According to the weather update for the tourists' places, the PMD indicated chances of light rain-thunderstorm in Neelum Valley, Murree, Galiyat and Nathiagali on Wednesday.

While partly cloud or dry weather is expected in Neelum Valley, Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Hunza Valley, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Naran, Kaghan and Gilgit from Thursday to Saturday.

Dry weather is expected in Ziarat and its adjoining areas.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Mithi 20 mm, Diplo 18, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote and Babusar 01mm.

The highest maximum temperature's recorded during the period were Turbat 45 C, Lasbela 43 and Sibbi 42 C.

