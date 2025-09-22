Hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country on Tuesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that mainly hot and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that mainly hot and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country on Tuesday.

However, partly cloudy conditions with light rain-thunderstorm are expected at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening and night.

According to the PMD, hot and dry weather is likely to continue in most flood-affected districts of Sindh and Punjab during the current week.

In Islamabad, dry weather is expected with hot conditions during the daytime. In Punjab, most districts will remain hot and dry.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly dry weather is predicted, with hot conditions in the plains during daytime. However, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and adjoining areas may receive light rain-thunderstorm during the evening and night.

In Sindh, hot and dry conditions will dominate most districts, while coastal areas may experience partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle.

In Balochistan, hot and dry weather is expected across most districts, with partly cloudy conditions likely in coastal areas.

For Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, partly cloudy weather is forecast, with chances of light rain-thunderstorm in Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening and night, while Kashmir is expected to remain partly cloudy to dry.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, with drizzle reported in Murree.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were 42 C in Nokkundi and Dalbandin, and 40 C in Bhakkar and Sibbi.