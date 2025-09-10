Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Most Parts Of Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country, including flood-affected districts of Punjab, where similar conditions are likely to prevail over the coming days.
The PMD report said that a well-marked low-pressure system persisted over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas. The system was expected to move westward and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area within the next 12 hours.
Rainfall was reported in several cities across Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during last 12 hours. The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Nokundi at 43°C, while Lahore registered 32°C.
