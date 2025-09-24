Lahore Experiences Hot And Dry Weather
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy skies prevailed in the city on Wednesday, with similar conditions forecast for the next 24 hour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy skies prevailed in the city on Wednesday, with similar conditions forecast for the next 24 hours.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air is dominating most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough is likely to affect northern areas from tomorrow.
Hot and dry weather is expected in most regions, though partly cloudy conditions with isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas. Flood-affected districts of Sindh and Punjab are also likely to remain hot and dry throughout the week.
The day’s highest temperature was 41°C, recorded in Bhakkar, Dalbandin, and Nokkundi. Lahore recorded a maximum of 36°C.
Recent Stories
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..
FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-Baltistan
RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professi ..
Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seized in separate operations
Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur
CCP hosts competition expert Professor Whelan
More Stories From Weather
-
Lahore experiences hot and dry weather3 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country on Tuesday2 days ago
-
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas6 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore9 days ago
-
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept169 days ago
-
Hot & dry weather likely to prevail across most parts of country14 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for most parts of country14 days ago
-
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours14 days ago
-
Heavy rains expected across Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan; PMD issues flood warning16 days ago
-
Heavy rain lashes Lahore16 days ago
-
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floods19 days ago
-
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility20 days ago