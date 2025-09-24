Open Menu

Lahore Experiences Hot And Dry Weather

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 09:41 PM

Lahore experiences hot and dry weather

Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy skies prevailed in the city on Wednesday, with similar conditions forecast for the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy skies prevailed in the city on Wednesday, with similar conditions forecast for the next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air is dominating most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly trough is likely to affect northern areas from tomorrow.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most regions, though partly cloudy conditions with isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas. Flood-affected districts of Sindh and Punjab are also likely to remain hot and dry throughout the week.

The day’s highest temperature was 41°C, recorded in Bhakkar, Dalbandin, and Nokkundi. Lahore recorded a maximum of 36°C.

