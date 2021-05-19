UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.0 degree centigrade and 6.

6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather/ rain is expected at isolated places in Barkhan, Zhob and Ziarat while very hot conditions faced in Turbat, Lasbella, Awran and its surroundings areas.

