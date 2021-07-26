Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 24.5 degrees centigrade and 13.3 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, very hot and dry weather is expected in Chaghi, Sibi, Kharan, Awaran and its surrounding areas.