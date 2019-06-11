Hot, dry weather forecast for city Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected to continue in the city and most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected to continue in the city and most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions during the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded as 44 degree celsius in the city.

According to the Met department, weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the province during last 24 hours. However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain was occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi division.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to continue for next 24 hours.