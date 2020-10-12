Hot, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts while dry with cool nights in hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts while dry with cool nights in hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 6.0 degree centigrade and 1.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.