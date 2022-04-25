UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP: Met

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province.

However, thunderstorm-rain with gusty wind occurred at isolated places Kurram, Swat, Khyber, Kohistan, Lower and Upper Dir, , Bajaur, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat and Abbottabad districts, says a morning report of the meteorological center issued here.

Rain recorded in Parachinar 08 mm, Kalam 06 mm, Tirah-Khyber 05 mm, Pattan 04 mm,Dir Lower 03 mm, Dir upper, Bajaur Pashat, and Mohmand Dam 02 mm each, Bajaur(Khaar) 01 mm,Maxwind recorded at Peshawar Airbase was 75 Kilometer per hour at 17:38 PST.

