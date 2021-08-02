Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.5 degrees centigrade and 11.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, Rain- strong wind thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Barkhan, MusaKhel and its surrounding areas.