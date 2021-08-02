UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:48 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.5 degrees centigrade and 11.7 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, Rain- strong wind thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Barkhan, MusaKhel and its surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Barkhan Ziarat May

Recent Stories

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

34 minutes ago
 BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partners ..

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partnership with acquisition of Cullig ..

49 minutes ago
 Russia, UN Agree to Continue Close Cooperation on ..

Russia, UN Agree to Continue Close Cooperation on Libyan Peace Process - Foreign ..

54 seconds ago
 HESCO Chief requests compensation grant enhancemen ..

HESCO Chief requests compensation grant enhancement for PMT blast victims

56 seconds ago
 Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regiona ..

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace: Ch Amjad Warraich

57 seconds ago
 High-ups of Sindh Govt bound to obey directions of ..

High-ups of Sindh Govt bound to obey directions of NCOC: Haleem A.Sheikh

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.