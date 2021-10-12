Hot weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours for the metropolis.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are predicted between 35 and 37 degrees Centigrade with 88 percent humidity in the air.

Mostly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the city.