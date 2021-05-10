UrduPoint.com
Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 10:21 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Pothohar region, Sothern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, a PMD official said.

Maximum temperatures recorded (in C) were: Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro and Jacobabad 45, and Shaheed Benazirabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri and Sibbi 44.

