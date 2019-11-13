Light to moderate rain forecast for next 24 hours

Met office forecast light to moderate rain during next 24 hours in different parts of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Met office forecast light to moderate rain during next 24 hours in different parts of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

A westerly rain system had entered Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab from Iran.

on Wednesday morning light rain lashed at city and adjoining areas turning the mercury down.

In next 24 hours the highest temperature is expected to remain as 29 degree centigrate and the lowest as 17 degree centigrade.

The cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for other areas of the country.